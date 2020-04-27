MidKent College upgrades 400 laptops for frontline workers

IT teachers and support staff from MidKent College joined forces with NHS technicians to set up laptops for frontline workers to use during the Covid-19 crisis.

Four members of staff spent three ays, between 3 April 1 and 3, at Medway Maritime Hospital in Gillingham configuring around 400 laptops for hospital workers to use for tasks like virtual outpatient appointments.

They worked alongside a team of technicians from Medway NHS Foundation Trust, which included some former students of MidKent. The college said it was “great” their former tutors were able to support them.

Their efforts have earned the public thanks of the trust, which tweeted: “Big thanks to @MidKentCollege who have rallied to support our IT team by configuring around 400 laptops to distribute to our staff.”

You are more than welcome – glad we could help!💙 — MidKent College (@MidKentCollege) April 2, 2020

MidKent responded to say they were “glad to help”, and principal Simon Cook told FE Week the provider was “proud” to play a small part in helping the NHS, saying the health service’s workers “are doing fantastic work in very testing circumstances”.

Before the crisis, the college and the trust already had a strong arising from the NHS’s involvement in health and social care training.

Cook said: “We value our relationship with key community partners, and are all passionate about working together to support the communities we serve, be that through healthcare, education, or any other facet of community life.”