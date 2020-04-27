FE Week was joined by apprenticeships minister Gillian Keegan this afternoon for our latest webinar on the response to the coronavirus pandemic for the FE and skills sector.



Editor Nick Linford quizzed her on the Department for Education’s supplier relief support and discussed other hot topics such as Ofqual’s latest guidance on grading vocational and technical qualifications this summer.

Peter Mucklow, the director of further education at the Education and Skills Funding Agency, also spoke during the session.

You can watch it back for free by clicking here and download the slides here.

These webcasts will take place every Monday at 14:00-15:30 for the next six weeks. Register for them here.

