GCSE and A-level exam results days revealed

Students will receive their GCSE and A-level results on the normal days of August 20 and 13 respectively this year, the Department for Education has confirmed.

The summer exams series has been cancelled due to the coronavirus crisis and grades will instead be awarded via teacher calculations, as previously announced by Ofqual.

The government previously said its aim was to provide these calculated grades to students “before the end of July”.

But school standards minister Nick Gibb said today: “I am pleased to confirm that GCSE and A-level students will still receive their exam results as planned this summer, on Thursday 20 August and Thursday 13 August respectively.

“I want to thank all those who are helping to make this happen despite the challenges we are facing.

“We know that this is an important milestone for students, parents and teachers and so I hope this news will provide them with some reassurance and clarity.”