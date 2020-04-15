Last week, Ofqual published their guidance on arrangements for grading BTEC, functional skills and other vocational qualifications this summer.

While we wait for further guidance to be released after Easter, FE Week editor Nick Linford hosted a webinar yesterday to run through what has been announced so far.

He was joined by City & Guilds managing director David Phillips, NCFE chief executive David Gallagher, Pearson’s senior vice president for BTECs and apprenticeships Cindy Rampersaud, and Federation of Awarding Bodies chief executive Tom Bewick.



You can watch it back for free by clicking here.

