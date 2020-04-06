MOVERS AND SHAKERS: EDITION 313

Your weekly guide to who’s new and who’s leaving.
Salsabil Elmegri, Vice president, further education, National Union of Students
Start date: July 2020
Previous job: Vice president, education and welfare, Bradford College Students’ Union
Interesting fact: In her free time, she’s a photographer.
Matt Gower, Vice principal, Reaseheath College and University Centre
Start date: April 2020
Previous job: Assistant principal, quality and learner services, Reaseheath College
Interesting fact: He worked as a chalet host in the Alps, alongside snowboarding, before starting a career in education.
Victoria Copp-Crawley, Interim principal, Ashford College
Start date: April 2020
Previous job: Principal, Folkestone College
Interesting fact: She is a former Squash champion who played for England.
