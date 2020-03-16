MOVERS AND SHAKERS: EDITION 310

Your weekly guide to who’s new and who’s leaving.

Kirstie Donnelly MBE, Chief executive, City & Guilds Group

Start date: March 2020

Previous job: Managing director, City & Guilds and ILM

Interesting fact: At the age of 16, she developed her own apprenticeship by applying to work on a campsite in France for 8 weeks. The first her parents knew of it was when she asked for a lift to the station!

Donna Donlon, Director of finance and operations, Luton Sixth Form College

Start date: June 2020

Previous job: Head of faculty for business and IT, Luton Sixth Form College

Interesting fact: She has had a career as both an accountant and then a teacher, and now she is going back to accountancy

Christine Elliott, Interim chair, The College of Policing

Start date: March 2020

Previous job: Non-executive director, College of Policing

Interesting fact: She was previously a director at the WW2 code breaking site, Bletchley Park