MOVERS AND SHAKERS: EDITION 305

Your weekly guide to who’s new and who’s leaving.

Mo Dixon, Principal, Principal, Tyne Metropolitan College

Start date: January 2020

Previous job: Vice principal, New College Durham

Interesting fact: She is a big fan of Newcastle United and a frequent winner of FE Week Spot the Difference.

Sarah Houghton, Assistant principal for land-based education, The Cornwall College Group

Start date: May 2020

Previous job: Assistant principal for land-based curriculum, Reaseheath College

Interesting fact: She has a horse called Duke, who “is the love of my life” and has been with her for 12 years.

Anita Lall, Vice principal for curriculum and quality, Craven College

Start date: February 2020

Previous job: Assistant principal for quality, Bradford College

Interesting fact: She once had to drive across the country to deliver a donor bone marrow for a transplant patient in an icebox on the front seat of her car.