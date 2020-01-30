Awarding organisations invited to bid for 8 new T-levels

Awarding bodies are being invited to develop qualifications for wave three of the T-levels programme, which is due to be delivered from September 2022.

The Institute for Apprenticeships and Technical Education today opened up a £35 million tender for eight qualifications, based on three routes: legal, finance and accounting; engineering and manufacturing; and business and administration (full list below).

Chris Morgan, IfATE’s deputy director for commercial, called it a “really exciting opportunity for awarding organisations to bid to take on T-levels for several key sectors”.

IfATE welcomes “widespread interest” and are looking forward to receiving their submissions, he added.

T-levels are two-year courses which will be equivalent to three A-levels and will include a combination of classroom learning and a mandatory, 315-hour industry placement.

The bidding process will involve two stages: the first will close on Wednesday 12 February and applicants which pass this hurdle will progress to stage two, where they must complete their bid submission by 28 April.

The winning organisations will develop and then implement qualifications based upon outline content created by T-level Panels – employer-led groups which come up with the key knowledge and behaviours a T-level student ought to learn.

The Department for Education opened up applications for providers to deliver these T-levels earlier this month.

The awarding organisations developing wave one of T-levels for delivery from this year onwards were announced last February: NCFE was awarded a contract to deliver the education and childcare pathway, while Pearson was commissioned to deliver T-levels in design, surveying and planning as well digital production, design and development.

NCFE is also developing qualifications for digital business services, digital support and services, health, healthcare science and science for the second wave next year.

City & Guilds is working on the onsite construction and building services engineering qualifications to be delivered from the same time.

The procurement documents to develop wave three of T-levels can be found at procontract.due-north.com/Login

The bidding lots are as follows: