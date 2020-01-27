MOVERS AND SHAKERS: EDITION 304

Your weekly guide to who’s new and who’s leaving.
Clare Russell, Principal, Runshaw College
Start date: August 2020
Previous job: Deputy principal, Runshaw College
Interesting fact: She bought her first house aged 19, with savings from
her £1.50 an hour job in a chip shop.
Matthew Percival, Director of people and skills policy, Confederation of British Industry
Start date: October 2019
Previous job: Head of employment policy, Confederation of British Industry
Interesting fact: He chairs Chislehurst & West Kent Cricket Club, the only club whose ground is protected for cricket by an Act of Parliament.
Michelle Brabner, Principal, Southport College
Start date: April 2020
Previous job: Deputy principal, Runshaw College
Interesting fact: As part of her Master’s degree, she bred thousands
of lobsters to release into the wild.
