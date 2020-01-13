MOVERS AND SHAKERS: EDITION 302

Your weekly guide to who’s new and who’s leaving.
Lindsey Johnson, Principal, Craven College
Start date: February 2020
Previous job: Vice principal, The Manchester College
Interesting fact: Lindsey sings tenor in a choir, and has sung with pop stars including Lulu and Alexandra Burke
Emma Hardy, Shadow HE and FE minister, Labour
Start date: January 2020
Concurrent job: MP for Kingston upon Hull West and Hessle
Interesting fact: She jointly established the northern education conference Northern Rocks and did a blog review in the first edition of FE Week’s sister paper Schools Week
Debra Gray, Trustee, Jisc
Start date: November 2019
Concurrent job: Principal, Grimsby Institute of Further and Higher Education
Interesting fact: She owns her own Jedi costume and Star Trek uniform and is not afraid to wear them at formal event
