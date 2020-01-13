MOVERS AND SHAKERS: EDITION 302

Your weekly guide to who’s new and who’s leaving.

Lindsey Johnson, Principal, Craven College

Start date: February 2020

Previous job: Vice principal, The Manchester College

Interesting fact: Lindsey sings tenor in a choir, and has sung with pop stars including Lulu and Alexandra Burke

Emma Hardy, Shadow HE and FE minister, Labour

Start date: January 2020

Concurrent job: MP for Kingston upon Hull West and Hessle

Interesting fact: She jointly established the northern education conference Northern Rocks and did a blog review in the first edition of FE Week’s sister paper Schools Week

Debra Gray, Trustee, Jisc

Start date: November 2019

Concurrent job: Principal, Grimsby Institute of Further and Higher Education

Interesting fact: She owns her own Jedi costume and Star Trek uniform and is not afraid to wear them at formal event