MOVERS AND SHAKERS: EDITION 301

Your weekly guide to who’s new and who’s leaving.

Hayley Wilcox, Director of quality and operations, InterLearn

Start date January 2020

Previous job: Interim director of quality, InterLearn

Interesting fact: She is an avid supporter of Derby County football club, and has even seen them play at Wembley before.

Dr Cilla Ross, Principal, Co-op College

Start date: December 2019

Previous job: Vice principal, Co-op College

Interesting fact: She inspired a group of young women impacted by the pit closures in South Yorkshire to go on to study, and saw them graduate from Sheffield University years later.

Thomas Hamilton-Dick, Deputy principal – curriculum and innovation, North Warwickshire and South Leicestershire College

Start date: Spring 2020

Previous job: Executive director of curriculum, Nottingham College

Interesting fact: He has a background in the media and once worked in the USA as commercial camera operator.

Dean Hardman, Director of sport and student experience, Association of Colleges

Start date: February 2020

Previous job: Head of commercial and member engagement, England Athletics

Interesting fact: He won a sitcom writing competition in 2009 for his piece on a Nigerian hairdresser, a Latvian minicab driver and an English slacker living together.